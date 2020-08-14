COVID-19: CTU supports Wage Subsidy extension

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 19:33

"The extension of the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme across the country is good news for working Kiwis who might have been at risk of loss of income and possible redundancies due to the COVID-19 economic fallout," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"Many working people will be anxious that the re-emergence of COVID could threaten their livelihoods, and the wage subsidy will continue to substantially mitigate the impact on jobs."

"Make no mistake, jobs are still at risk, and the CTU urges employers to apply for the subsidy in order to maintain staff."

"It’s vital employers make it easy for anyone to get tested who has symptoms. This means ensuring that no worker is materially disadvantaged by doing so in terms of wages, job security or leave balance. This is the behaviour we expect from all employers," Wagstaff said.