School Road Publishing reveals new magazine brands and editors

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 11:59

School Road Publishing, New Zealand’s newest independent media company, today announces four new local magazine brands helmed by some of the country’s most-experienced magazine editors.

The new titles, launching from October, are:

- Haven, edited by Vanessa Marshall;

- Thrive, edited by Wendyl Nissen;

- Scout, edited by Sarah-Kate Lynch and;

- Woman, edited by School Road Publishing Group Publisher Sido Kitchin.

"I’m incredibly proud of this line-up of exceptional editors. These wonderful women bring remarkable talent, experience, confidence and creativity to this new publishing venture," says Kitchin. "This great collective of editors all have distinct styles, but Sarah-Kate, Wendyl and Vanessa share an exceptional writing gift and an innate understanding and ability to connect with readers through the power of great storytelling."

WOMAN

Kitchin will take the helm of Woman, a fortnightly print and digital magazine she describes as "about New Zealand women, for New Zealand women, by New Zealand women".

"Wonderful everyday Kiwi women love their magazine fix, but the closure of so many titles this year has completely disrupted the magazine landscape. Our world has changed dramatically in 2020, and so has what’s most important to New Zealand women, so it’s my privilege to respond with a fresh magazine that speaks to them about what’s really driving them today. Woman will be inspirational but real, with a proudly Kiwi heart and soul.

"I am excited that as well as beautiful print editions, we will reach a whole new audience through our digital platforms from launch."

HAVEN

Haven is a new monthly home and living magazine which will be edited by Vanessa Marshall, who joins School Road Publishing from Bauer Media’s Nadia magazine, where she was editor for three years. An established lifestyle journalist with a passion for interiors, food and lifestyle content, she brings close to 20 years’ experience across significant brands. For more than a decade she was lifestyle editor, then director of Woman’s Day and New Zealand Woman’s Weekly before becoming editor of premium food title, Dish.

"I am thrilled to launch Haven magazine, a brand-new home title for a brand-new world. With many of us spending more time at home than ever, our homes are our safe haven from the challenges we face beyond our front doors."

Packed full of inspirational and achievable interiors advice, Haven is a home and decorating magazine that will help make your dream home a reality. With a focus on affordable products, DIY projects, relatable interiors, family entertaining and easy gardening ideas, Haven’s mission is to bring great design to the masses.

THRIVE

Wellness title Thrive will be edited by Wendyl Nissen, a journalist, broadcaster and acclaimed magazine editor who is the author of 10 books, mostly about living a chemical-free, wholesome and back-to-basics lifestyle. The former editor of Australian Woman’s Weekly, New Zealand Woman’s Weekly and Woman’s Day gave up her corporate life 20 years ago and now happily lives in the Hokianga with her husband, 18 chickens, two dogs and two stray cats.

"A return to a simple life is something I have been passionate about for more than 20 years," says Nissen. "Thrive is a nurturing and inspirational monthly wellness magazine for anyone who believes that caring for ourselves and others, living healthily and sustainably and getting back to basics is a way of life they want to embrace. In a world which can be full of stress and confusion, Thrive will be a guide to a much less complicated and more fulfilling life."

SCOUT

Helming monthly domestic travel magazine Scout is Sarah-Kate Lynch, who has published 12 best-selling books, edited the New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, won awards for her columns and TV shows and spent the last nine years as Travel Editor of Woman’s Day.

"I was born with itchy feet and have jumped at every chance my whole life to go here, there and anywhere - but right now there’s nowhere I’d rather be than in Aotearoa. To edit a travel magazine focusing on everything our own glorious backyard has to offer? What a gift. I can't wait to get amongst it," says Lynch. "What we have right on our doorstep in New Zealand is 268,021 square kilometres of beautiful beaches, mountains, lakes, rivers, towns, cities, bush walks, bike tracks, train journeys, national parks and gorgeous islands. Whether you’re parked in your armchair or packing your bags, Scout will take you there."