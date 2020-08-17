Chorus reports new record for broadband traffic

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 13:37

Traffic on the Chorus network on Saturday night reached a new peak of 3.07Tbps, a 24 percent uplift from last Monday and surpassing the previous traffic peak of 3.03Tbps seen on the evening of 27 March.

The new traffic milestone coincides with Auckland being in alert level 3, the rest of the country in alert level 2, and a major update to the popular online game, Call of Duty.

Earlier this year, Chorus announced it had significantly upgraded network capacity in Auckland as part of its $50m investment to ensure New Zealand’s networks could weather unexpected crises.

Chorus continues to invest in network capacity based on forecast traffic growth of between 30 and 40 percent per year. While a throughput ceiling of 3.5Tbps was advised in advance of Rugby World Cup 2019, this was nearly a year ago with overall network capacity now giving significant traffic headroom at about 4.5Tbps.

In addition, Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where it hands over traffic between one another remain congestion free.