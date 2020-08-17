Further extended Wage Subsidy Scheme good news for business - EMA

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 17:21

The EMA says the Government’s further extension to the Wage Subsidy Scheme is good news for Auckland businesses who are unable to operate at all or are operating at reduced capacity at Alert Level 3.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the scheme, as well as the simplified COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme and extension to the Mortgage Deferral Scheme to March next year, will all help.

"More of our Auckland business members have been able to remain open this time around because they have put processes in place to meet Alert Level 3 conditions, but some simply cannot," he says.

"The 14-day assessment period for this Wage Subsidy Scheme responds to concerns the EMA expressed on behalf of many businesses throughout our membership area about the impact of Auckland being at Alert Level 3, and not being able to qualify because of the 40 per cent and 30-day rules."

The EMA and the BusinessNZ network continues to talk to the Government about other matters requiring assistance, for example property rental costs, which represent a substantial cost to businesses in service industries.

"We’re also still concerned about anomalies in the way the borders around Auckland are being managed and have been working closely with Government agencies in the last 24-hours to ensure businesses are getting consistent messaging and are being treated consistently by police manning checkpoints," says Mr O’Riley.

