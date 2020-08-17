Unnecessary delays at checkpoints are causing disruption - Auckland Business Chamber

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 18:12

Unnecessary and unacceptable delays are happening at port and road border checkpoints, disrupting freight, access to workplaces, and essential supplies to and from Auckland, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

"Checkpoints at the Bombay Hills between the border of Auckland and Waikato are preventing workers getting to market gardens to plant and other businesses because they haven’t got the ‘paperwork’ and truckers are being delayed for hours at port control and testing centres adding cost and undue delay to the transport of essential goods going north and south," Mr Barnett said.

"Surely common sense could prevail, and a simple process implemented to get goods and people going to work moving rather than demanding documentation and special exemptions. No one is advocating breaching the borders, but the least authorities could do is communicate what is required to keep our supply chains feeding us with an easy protocol for these critical workers."