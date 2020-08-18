ThincLab Canterbury to activate Trans-Tasman growth

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 09:40

New business incubator ThincLab Canterbury has been launched through a partnership between the University of Adelaide, South Australia, and the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

"ThincLab Canterbury will provide bespoke programs and support for founders and teams, access to industry experts and direct pathways to international markets and investment," says the University of Adelaide’s Professor Noel Lindsay, Pro Vice-Chancellor Entrepreneurship and Dean of Business, Adelaide Business School.

"As with all five other ThincLab business incubators around the world, ThincLab Canterbury will connect founders and companies with the best local and international expertise to develop world-class capability and fast-track their growth potential.

"In today’s challenging business environment, ThincLab Canterbury will support local businesses, both in South Australia and New Zealand, to internationalise and remain open for business."

The new hub is located in the Rehua Building in the University of Canterbury’s stunning modern Centre for Entrepreneurship. Christchurch is Adelaide’s sister city. ThincLab Canterbury will have a special focus on the Canterbury region’s supernodes which include: aerospace and future transport; food, fibre and agritech and healthtech and high-tech services.

"This partnership will expose participants to greater learning opportunities and a wider range of mentors and international investors," says Dr Rachel Wright, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship University of Canterbury.

"I look forward to further strengthening the relationship between our business schools and seeing what the startups can really do when working with like-minded entrepreneurs.

"The network also provides ThincLab participants with a network of international bases that companies can operate from in Europe and Singapore, as well as Australasia. This opens up a world of opportunities early startups have previously only dreamed of.

"Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to focus on health, including vaccine development, digital technologies and remote healthcare. Working together and in the same direction we can maximise opportunities through sharing resources and knowledge to create the urgent solutions the world needs."

ThincLab Canterbury will be launched with, Innovation in the Health and Med Tech Sectors, the first webinar in the series, Activating Trans-Tasman Growth.

Featuring entrepreneurs from New Zealand and South Australia, the webinar will focus around the opportunities in both Adelaide and Christchurch in the health and medical technology sectors.