NZGIF invests in innovative IoT telco Thinxtra to save carbon in businesses

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 14:08

New Zealand Green Investment Finance has announced a strategic equity investment in Thinxtra The IoT Telco, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) network and service provider operating an established network across New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong.

Thinxtra’s technology supports firms to improve efficiency and asset utilisation, with clear carbon benefits.

"We believe that the Internet of Things provides an innovative and significant opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, and through this investment we are supporting a dynamic market leader to grow their New Zealand presence," New Zealand Green Investment Finance Chief Executive Craig Weise said today.

"NZGIF’s investment will allow Thinxtra to accelerate the deployment of its technology to enable firms to both reduce their emissions and save money".

Thinxtra built, owns and supports the 0G Network, powered by Sigfox technology, which is low-cost, resilient and capable of supporting high volumes of connected devices, using very little energy to run. These devices allow companies to, for example, use less power, travel less and save carbon.

NZGIF’s financial commitment to Thinxtra forms part of the company’s latest funding round, led by Adcock Private Equity alongside other investors.

Bryan Mogridge ONZM, Thinxtra chairman, says, "NZGIF’s investment enables Thinxtra to expand its local presence and help accelerate local business’ ability to achieve efficiencies and carbon savings using IoT. We’re energised by the opportunity to help New Zealand companies embrace more remote business practices and digitalisation, and use less energy, particularly as the local economy looks to recovery efforts in the wake of Covid-19."

Loic Barancourt, CEO of Thinxtra, says, "Headquartered in Auckland, Thinxtra NZ has developed excellent relationships with the New Zealand business community. We’re proud to provide 94 per cent network coverage of New Zealand, and to offer a broad range of solutions locally, including the Predator Free New Zealand 2050 programme. With the backing of NZGIF, we’re looking forward to investing even more in our local presence to accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions in New Zealand."

Since its inception in 2015, Thinxtra has built relationships with a range of partners, creating fit-for-purpose, low-cost solutions that are fast and easy to install and maintain.

Thinxtra works with many New Zealand-based companies to support their initiatives, including: Tetherme, which enables efficient and healthy living, learning and work environments; Blackhawk, which builds software solutions for asset tracking and management; and Kordia, the New Zealand government-owned broadcast and telecommunications company.

"On the global stage, New Zealand has shown leadership by taking progressive action to prepare for a cleaner, more sustainable future. We’re delighted to have NZGIF onboard, bringing capital, extensive experience in the local market and a commitment to reducing emissions for a lower carbon future that matches our own," concludes Barancourt.