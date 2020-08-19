Gallagher Bassett launches online refresher first aid training

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 09:46

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused leaders and governments around the world to implement significant travel restrictions, leading to mandatory work-from-home or other flexible working arrangements.

However, businesses must remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of employees, as risks of accidents and injuries occur in all kinds of workplaces.

As a result, employee access to training courses, including first-aid certification, has been significantly reduced. With qualifications required to be renewed every two years, the ability to stay first-aid certified is compromised.

GB New Zealand Chief Operating Officer, Megan Ferguson said, "Employee safety, wellbeing and development should always be at the forefront of any business.

"Especially during this time of social distancing and remote working arrangements, employers should remain committed to support the training and development of critical skills needed by employees," she added.

Embracing digital learning, GB now offers clients an online, virtual refresher course. The course will cover relevant topics required for attendees to effectively and competently complete the training, including refreshing unit standards.

GB New Zealand Relationship Manager, Rachael Smith, said the central purpose of the Refresher First Aid Training is to update skills and demonstrate knowledge and management of first aid situations and conditions. "The virtual training will ensure employee engagement and upskill whilst maintaining compliance, even when working remotely," Ms Smith said. This eliminates the need for a six-hour face-to-face session.

GB has a 56-year history of understanding and promoting better workplace health and wellbeing. Recognising mental injury claims as one of the fastest growing and most expensive types of workplace injury globally, GB is pleased to be at the forefront of providing tools and strategies for supporting mental wellbeing throughout the workforce.

Employing more than 1,000 professionals in offices around New Zealand and Australia, GB is the premier provider of global claims services, dedicated to exceptional customer service and demonstrably superior outcomes.