EROAD is making it easier to run a high performing fleet

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 15:06

The service and maintenance of commercial vehicles can be costly, complex and time-consuming. To address these inefficiencies, EROAD has bundled all their services that reduce down-time and limit operating costs into one easy to use solution, called MyEROAD Fleet Maintenance.

This comprehensive solution takes the hassle out of the complicated fleet maintenance process by centralising all vehicle service and maintenance information in one place, providing automated service scheduling based on time lapsed, distance travelled or engine hours, plus a full service-history archive.

MyEROAD Fleet Maintenance includes In-Cab Service Alerts, which sends information directly to drivers (via EROAD’s in-cab Ehubo2 device) to remind them of appointments. Drivers can access the Inspect App from any IOS or Android device, easily completing pre-trip inspection checks to identify any issues, with this information syncing directly to the MyEROAD Fleet Maintenance for back-office visibility and repair progress. To avoid lost paperwork, other parties can be given access to update the services they have performed, keeping supplier information, service details, invoice numbers and costs all in one place. Compliance becomes easier with automated notifications for WoF/CoF, and vehicle registrations.

MyEROAD Fleet Maintenance makes it easier for any organisation to drive a more efficient and compliant vehicle fleet through:

- Boosting profitability: Time is money so reduce the risk of breakdowns, failed roadside inspections, and lost productivity, by keeping your vehicles on the road

- Reducing operating costs: Avoid unforeseen repairs with automated service scheduling, keeping vehicle maintenance up to date.

- Eliminate time wastage: Remove the time spent wading through spreadsheets with automated maintenance data available in a few simple clicks

- Minimise risk: It’s easier to meet your health and safety requirements with a well-maintained fleet

- Improve driver safety: In-cab driver messaging enables you to alert or inform drivers before they start their shifts

- Vehicle Health Insights: Easy-to-access information that informs vehicle life cycle decisions.