Rare First Light ribeye from record 946kg Wagyu steer goes to auction

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 09:54

A farm in south Canterbury appears to have stumbled upon the magic formula for growing the highest value Wagyu cattle in the country, on grass.

This season, Evan and Clare Chapman of Rockburn Farming have routinely produced huge 800kg-plus Wagyu steers, and impressive marble scores, off their property near Geraldine. Last week, First Light - the co-op of New Zealand farmers that Evan and Clare belong to - processed the biggest animal the business has seen in recent memory, at a whopping 946kg.

Now, First Light is auctioning for charity one of the whole, marble score 7+ ribeyes the Chapmans have produced, with all proceeds going to KidsCan. The ribeye comes from a sibling to the Wagyu steer that delivered First Light’s World Steak Award gold medal win in 2019.

First Light Managing Director Gerard Hickey says the Chapmans - whose farm celebrated its centenary in January - are clearly doing something right. "This isn’t a one-off," he says. "In the last month, Rockburn has sent us some of the highest yielding animals we can remember. This is the Wagyu beef dreams are made of - beautiful meat, incredible intra-muscular marbling, and a generous pay-day for the Chapmans, who have made it happen for us."

First Light’s farming model offers a guaranteed per-kilogram contract on each animal, so that farmers are able to forecast payments 12 months in advance and budget accordingly. On top of the base price, farmers attract premiums for marbled meat - the higher the marble score, the better the financial return.

What Rockburn Farming (who were named First Light’s Finisher of the Year in 2019) have achieved this season, Gerard says, is nothing short of extraordinary. "The meat they’ve produced is outstanding - tender Wagyu beef, fantastic marbling - the sort of grass-fed meat that is extremely highly prized in our discerning offshore markets."

One Rockburn ribeye has been held back from its scheduled shipment, sliced into steaks and will be auctioned for KidsCan, a charity supporting New Zealand children. Gerard estimates the beef, weighing approximately 6.8kg, would have sold to a US restaurant for a minimum $500. "We call these sorts of steaks ‘unicorns’ because to get anything above a marble score 7 is rare, and very much sought after.

We’re keen to see this remarkable meat go to a Wagyu enthusiast here in New Zealand - and to support a charity doing important work in our schools and early childhood education sector at the same time."

The auction is being hosted online until Friday 4th September and bids can be placed here: https://www.32auctions.com/FirstLightRibeye

For more on Rockburn Farming, please see their bio here: https://www.firstlight.farm/in-the-beginning/our-wagyu-farmers/rockburn-farming/