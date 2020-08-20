Tourism New Zealand’s domestic activity and industry support

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 10:50

Varying alert levels across the country and or stepping in and out of alert levels could well be our new norm and we will need to adapt.

The tourism industry has shown amazing strength and innovation in recent months and I know you’ll continue to draw on this as we step into this new challenge together.

We are busy adapting our domestic activity to ensure that it keeps people safe but also works hard to support the economy and the tourism industry.

How will it do this? We’re looking at:

how we can be flexible with our work so that it targets areas that can safely travel

that we work closely with the regional tourism organisations to encourage buying local, and

that we support regions who come out of an alert level and might need a boost.

Hear more about our plans and how they will work in our recent webinar.

We’ve also updated the information that’s available to support you including the tourism advisory support service and links to other resources such as the COVID-19 wage subsidy extension which opens for applications tomorrow, 21 August. The extension of the wage subsidy will be welcomed by many and for some this will be a lifeline. I encourage you all to find out more and check out eligibility here.

In the meantime, if you have any questions about our activity or the support that’s available to you, please get in touch with the team.