'Ola hits $10 million saved for Kiwi riders'

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 12:37

Ola, New Zealand’s fastest growing rideshare company, has reached $10 million saved for Kiwi riders since its launch in November 2018.

Through discounts and special offer schemes, Ola rewards those who ride frequently with increased savings. Riders receive a statement at the end of each month advising how much they have saved on their rideshares, with an accumulation of over $10 million in savings now observed across New Zealand.

Further to these savings, Ola drivers in New Zealand have now clocked up over 21 million kilometres of Ola rides, with riders spending close to 700,000 hours using Ola to get from A to B.

Brian Dewil, Managing Director at Ola New Zealand, said: "The increasing demand for Ola in New Zealand over the past two years demonstrates our ability to grow and meet mobility needs across the country. With hundreds of thousands of Kiwis benefitting from riding with Ola, we’re proud to offer New Zealanders a safe, high-quality rideshare experience for both riders and drivers."