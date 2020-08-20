New Chair of Electricity Authority welcomed - PEPANZ

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 12:40

The appointment of Dr Nicola (Nicki) Crauford as Chair of the Electricity Authority has been welcomed by the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

"This is an excellent appointment. Dr Crauford is a well-respected industry leader with a long and distinguished background in the energy sector," says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

"She brings a great understanding of how the wider sector works and we look forward to working with her and her team.

"Natural gas will continue to play a crucial role in New Zealand’s electricity system, ensuring it is reliable, affordable and sustainable for New Zealanders.

"I also want to acknowledge and salute outgoing Chair Dr Brent Layton who is retiring after 10 years, having made a major contribution to the sector."