IAG completes review of its Repairhub test-and-learn trial

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 10:59

IAG has completed a review of its trial vehicle repair facility, Repairhub, which opened in East Tamaki, Auckland in November 2019.

IAG Executive General Manager Claims, Dean MacGregor says the trial has been a success and IAG will now investigate expanding the concept to other metropolitan locations.

"Repairhub is a concept which is based on rapid motor vehicle repairs that are non-structural. It is designed to put our customers first, by improving their repair process experience.

"Our research indicated our customers wanted high-quality repairs, more communication and a better overall customer experience, and we are pleased to say that our test-and-learn facility in East Tamaki is more than delivering this for them.

"We have seen significant improvements in the amount of time taken for a repair to be completed - with the average repair time taking only 2.9 days.

"With more than 2,000 repairs completed and an average customer net promoter score of 9.3 out of 10, we are proud to have created a world-class experience for our customers," says Mr MacGregor.

The team at Repairhub are specialists in their field, with access to high-quality equipment and parts.

Repairhub uses refined, lean collision repair processes with premium equipment and technology, ensuring safe, quality repairs.

Customers first

"Repairhub uses a customer hub to keep customers fully informed. We also use streamlined processes to get cars back on the road quicker.

"From the moment a customer lodges a claim to when they pick up their repaired vehicle, Repairhub has the customer’s needs at the heart of its operation.

"The customer remains our first priority and we are committed to offering them the best service possible, whether that’s their preferred repairer, a member of our repair network, or Repairhub," says Mr MacGregor.

Industry champions

As New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG is a key supporter of the collision repair industry.

IAG has more than 300 approved repairers nationwide and IAG plays a role in supporting upcoming talent through its Trades Scholarships programme.

The IAG Trades Scholarships programme has been running for 18 years. Each year, IAG pays the tuition fees, and provides mentoring to a number of apprentices across New Zealand. Since 2002, more than 500 people have participated in the programme.

"IAG takes its responsibilities as an industry leader seriously. We continue to have a strong relationship with the industry and industry bodies, and we look forward to working closely with them into the future," says Mr MacGregor.