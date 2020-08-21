Kinderling Kids launches in NZ, encouraging family rhythms not blues

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 11:05

Kinderling Kids Radio launches its award-winning live broadcast, podcasts, website and iOS app in New Zealand, the first international offering from The Parent Brand.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - 19th August 2020: Kinderling Kids Radio (Kinderling) has today launched in New Zealand, providing families with its award-winning 24/7 livestream and on-demand programs via kinderlingkids.co.nz and a dedicated iOS App. Founded in 2015, Kinderling is Australia’s number one podcaster-- and audio streaming service for families with young children. The launch of Kinderling in New Zealand is The Parent Brand’s first localised content offering outside of Australia.

Designed for kids and loved by parents, Kinderling offers families a screen-free entertainment alternative, with co-listening experience of live streamed music, stories, programs and guided meditations for children aged zero to six. Developed through two years of proprietary research and more than five years of broadcasting as a digital radio station in Australia, Kinderling introduces children to the fun and fabulous world of music, stories, and creative expression, and is built around the rhythms of a family’s daily and nightly routine.

Kinderling’s live stream is designed to provide a helping hand to families through their daily and nightly routine by playing bright and energetic contemporary kids music to start the day, followed by learning activities for imagination and play before then shifting in the afternoon to soothing stories and calmer music to tame tantrums and help parents win the ‘Witching Hour’. Kinderling’s prime time programming starts from 6.00pm, when ‘Settle Petal’ and ‘Sleepy Soundtracks’ help kids calm and fall asleep with stories, lullabies and ambient music.

On-demand programs, available for free both online and in-app, include mixtapes of fun family-friendly music, kid-hosted educational programs such as ‘Fact Detectives’, as well as ‘Bedtime Explorers’ - Kinderling’s globally award-winning sleep program that has mindfully guided children to sleep over 10 million times and counting.

Evan Kaldor, Kinderling’s Founder and CEO of The Parent Brand, said: "Today we have launched our New Zealand website and Apple iOS App for New Zealand families to listen to our live stream and freely access the full range of our music programs and stories. We chose New Zealand as our first international market given their great taste in music and our belief that New Zealand families are looking for a screen free alternative to entertain and educate the approximately 400,000 children aged between zero to six (as per Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa's 2018 PES). Kinderling offers New Zealand families this entertaining educational content and provides a tool that helps children build resilience throughout the day and guides them through mindfulness exercises at night, helping them to wind down, and settle to sleep.

"Playing music from the Wiggles to the White Stripes and Sesame Street to the Strokes, Kinderling has become part of the daily rituals and routines of Australian families and we look forward to broadcasting more New Zealand authors of children’s books and playlisting more music from New Zealand children’s entertainers. In the current context of further lockdowns, as we have seen in Australia over the past five to six months, Kinderling plays a key role in providing parents with a screen free alternative for educational entertainment and can help maintain their daily routines around mealtimes and sleep."

Kinderling is also partnering with New Zealand-based digital sales house Digital Commons to represent the brand in New Zealand for commercial partnerships with locally based brand advertising partners.

Lisa Ison, Digital Commons’ Managing Partner, said: "We’re very excited by the launch of Kinderling Kids Radio in New Zealand and the opportunity it offers New Zealand advertisers to access family audiences and mums in particular. Kinderling’s programming helps solve key parenting pain points by offering screen free educational shows that are perfect for car trips, mealtimes and helping kids get to sleep. Kinderling has built a large and loyal audience in Australia and we look forward to working with them to find the same success here in New Zealand."

Kinderling Kids content and programming is available on kinderlingkids.co.nz and on an iOS app available through Apple’s App Store. The streaming service is free to use, with a subscription, ad-free version to launch later in New Zealand later this year.

-- Source: Triton Podcast Ranker, Australia, July 2020