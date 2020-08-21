'Imaging Edge™ Webcam', to transform Sony digital cameras into high quality webcams

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 11:29

Sony announces a new solution for easy, high-quality live streaming and video calls, compatible with 35 Sony camera models at launch

Sony today announced the release of a new Desktop application called ‘Imaging Edge™ Webcam’ that allows users to easily transform their Sony digital camera into a high-quality webcam by simply connecting it to a PC via USB, free of cost. [1: 1 Please refer to the website for a full list of compatible models. Firmware must be updated on cameras to ensure compatibility.][2: 2 Windows® 10 64bit required][3: 3 Charges select Sony Camera models while connected via USB. Please refer to the website for a full list of compatible models.]

‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ allows users to live stream and video conference in one easy step while also taking full advantage of Sony’s advanced imaging technology such as industry-leading autofocus, high resolution picture quality and additional unique features of each compatible camera.

Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging Sony ANZ commented, "Sony continues to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of our customers. Their voice is critical to everything that we do in this industry. Given the growing demand for live streaming and video communication, we’re excited to share a new application that offers loyal Sony customers the ability to quickly and easily transform their camera into a highly effective webcam for live streaming, video calls and so much more."

At launch, ‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ is compatible with 35 Sony camera models including: Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, vlog camera ZV-1 and more1. The newly announced Alpha 7S III is compatible as well.

The new ‘Imaging Edge Webcam’ desktop application is available to download here.