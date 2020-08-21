NIB 2020 full year results announcement

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 12:13

NIB holdings limited (nib) will announce its FY20 Full Year Results via webcast at 10.00am (AEST) on Monday 24 August 2020.

The webcast presentation is available to analysts, investors and media. Please see details for the teleconference below:

Dial: 0800 451 109 or +61 2 8038 5291

Passcode: 7386588

You can view the webcast of the presentation by visiting our shareholder website.

Questions will only be permitted from investors and analysts during the online presentation. nib New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin will be available for interviews following the analyst presentation.