Neuron awarded a new 12 month e-scooter contract in Auckland

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 14:28

Leading e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, today announced that Auckland Council has awarded them a new licence to operate for a further 12 months. The licence, which comes into effect on 4 September 2020, increases the company’s e-scooter fleet from 880 to 930, improving its accessibility to Auckland riders.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "After a highly-competitive process, we are delighted to have been selected by the Auckland Council to continue serving the city for the next 12 months. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the council to provide a safe, convenient and socially-distanced transport option for the city as it recovers from COVID-19."

He continued: "Safety is our top priority. Over the last eight months we’ve introduced a range of new safety features and we have more innovations in the pipeline which will be introduced to our e-scooters in Auckland over time."

The company’s latest and safest N3 e-scooters have been on Auckland’s streets since 10 January 2020. Since then they have been upgraded with a range of innovative safety features which include: An app-controlled helmet lock that secures a helmet to every e-scooter to benefit safety-conscious riders; a 111 emergency button to help riders contact emergency services in the event of a fall; a "Follow My Ride" feature which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time; and, most recently, the company launched an incentivised online game to measure rider reaction speed and educate them on safe riding.

Since the pandemic Neuron has adapted its operations to provide a clean, safe and efficient personal transport option for their riders, and to protect their employees. These include extra sanitisation of e-scooters during daily maintenance, deployment and battery swapping, and also the use of personal protective equipment and new working practices for their staff.