The extra mile - Michael Barnett

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 16:24

Overly zealous border police keeping Auckland locked down are also locking out legitimate businesses from accessing their own workplace, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

"A South Auckland manufacturer whose factory is just over the border has staff being turned back from getting to work. Because of processing times he doesn’t have the paper work to satisfy border patrol so cannot travel the short distance over the border to keep his business trading and employing people," he said. "Instead, this viable enterprise is plunged into uncertainty. He’s been told to shut up shop, take the wage subsidy to retain jobs which are now under threat and sit tight.

"Surely border police could let him go the extra mile. Trust is a two-way street. The ability to trade and sustain employment cannot be threatened by the menace of a loss of common sense and impractical red tape."