Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 09:33

Business around the country will be waiting anxiously in the hope that the Level 3 lockdown in Auckland will be eased.

"A continuation at level 3 is not sustainable. Businesses will not survive another lockdown of this severity when they’re running low on reserves and low on confidence," says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett. "What businesses want to do is get back to work, survive, minimise job losses and rebuild their supply chains.

"What we want Government to do is to keep the borders safe and continue to respond rapidly."

"We’re not Melbourne which had a picnic for a week while the outbreak spread like a bush fire. We acted fast and decisively on this one. We know more about testing, tracking, tracing and hygiene. We’ve learned a lot and know there can be a better way that will enable people to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, without a lockdown every time on this scale," he said.

"Trust works both ways. We trust Government to get it right at the borders. Government must trust business to get it right in the workplace."

Michael Barnett, CEO, Auckland Business Chamber