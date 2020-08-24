Dr Lisbeth Jacobs appointed to BRANZ Board

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 09:52

BRANZ Chair, Dr Helen Anderson announced today the appointment of Dr Lisbeth Jacobs to the BRANZ Group Board of Directors. Lisbeth will sit alongside six other directors on the Board.

"BRANZ is committed to fostering a building system that delivers better outcomes for all in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our ambition for the sector and our passion for industry transformation demand robust governance skills, informed by a knowledge of innovation, co-creation and systems thinking. Lisbeth will contribute significant expertise, insight and experience to the task."

"Lisbeth brings with her 20 years of business leadership and corporate strategy experience, in addition to deep knowledge of materials engineering and product research. We’re delighted to welcome Lisbeth to the BRANZ Board," says Dr Anderson.

Dr Jacobs, General Manager - Innovation and Sustainability at Fletcher Building, fills the Board vacancy created by outgoing Director Pamela Bell. Pamela joined the Board in September 2017 and this month completed her three-year term.

"Pamela’s focus on driving innovation in design and construction processes has been of immense value to BRANZ during the development of our digital futures road map. We would like to acknowledge and thank Pamela for her significant contribution over the last three years."