OOHMAA reports on H1 revenue

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 10:37

Today, the Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) reports the total H1 net revenue year-to-date at $38.1m, down -40% from $64.1m for the same period in 2019.

Digital Out of Home reported 62% ($23.7m) share of net media revenue versus static placements, a slight increase from the recorded 60% ($38.2m). This shows a slight upward trajectory for digital, up 2% for the same period last year.

Natasha O’Connor, General Manager of OOHMAA, says, "despite the market being driven by a lot of uncertainty through the first half of the year; reflected in this report, our members are reporting the market is recovering strongly in Q3 as advertisers seek to re-engage with returning audiences."