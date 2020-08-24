QuTScloud NAS solution now available on Catalyst Cloud

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 12:43

QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today announced that their innovative QuTScloud cloud NAS solution now supports New Zealand’s leading cloud platform, Catalyst Cloud, through a license subscription.

Igor Portugal, Catalyst Cloud

QuTScloud is a cloud-optimized version of the QNAP Network-attached Storage (NAS) operating system. It provides in-depth file management to help organizations streamline accessing, sharing, and managing multi-cloud data. QuTScloud is leveraging Catalyst Cloud’s flexibility, scalability and high availability. You can simply start QuTScloud by creating a compute instance within minutes and enjoy the benefits of cost effectiveness and easy access to cloud data through an app-aware cloud NAS experience.

This is the second partnership between the two companies to make cloud storage more accessible to New Zealand QNAP NAS users. Last month QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3).

"Our goal is to ensure that QuTScloud can be deployed on the best cloud platforms around the world, which has led us to teaming up with Catalyst Cloud," said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, "QuTScloud provides a great option for those who want to centrally manage multi-cloud data, along with significant benefits of low total cost of ownership, easy maintenance, and flexible expansion."

"We are delighted to partner with QNAP to make Catalyst Cloud storage more accessible for New Zealanders. QuTScloud, QNAP’s highly available cloud NAS solution, offers an enterprise-grade, standards based interface to enable easy access to store and retrieve data," said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. "Catalyst Cloud Object Storage allows customers’ data to be stored securely and cost effectively here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies."

QuTScloud can be easily setup and started in three simple steps:

1. Launch QuTScloud as a compute instance on the Catalyst Cloud. Watch tutorial

2. Purchase a license from the QNAP Software Store. Watch tutorial

3. Generate a QuTScloud license key from the QNAP License Manager and initialize QuTScloud. Watch tutorial

QuTScloud provides users with a near-identical user experience and feature set as QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system. QuTScloud includes the App Center that offers a wide range of free and premium apps for boosting QuTScloud functionality and adding more features. Key features of QuTScloud include:

â Easily access files using CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols.

â Mount data to QuTScloud from cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud).

â Streamline backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.

â Quickly find files with Qsirch - QNAP’s comprehensive search engine.

For more information about QuTScloud, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/solution/qutscloud/en/

https://catalystcloud.nz/solutions/qutscloud-cloud-nas-qnap/