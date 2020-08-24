Air New Zealand update following Alert Level announcement

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 18:59

Air New Zealand is supportive of today’s news mandating the wearing of masks or face coverings on public transport, including aircraft, from Monday 31 August.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says customers flying from Auckland have been required to wear masks while it has been at Alert Level 3 and it has been recommended for customers travelling from other ports.

"We will now start to review our domestic network and will be contacting customers who may be affected by the extension of current Alert Levels.

"We understand the impacts these disruptions cause to our customers and we’ll do our best to get our customers to where they need to be."

Fare flexibility is still in place and the airline encourages those who no longer wish to fly to opt to hold their fare in credit through its online booking tool > https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/manage-bookings.

The airline has been operating a reduced domestic schedule to and from Auckland while it has been at Alert Level 3. The majority of the rest of Air New Zealand’s network has remained unchanged but with physical distancing in place.