New renting app, Grove Rent, launched in NZ today

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 10:25

New Grove Rent app empowers New Zealand landlords with a better, faster, and easier option for collecting and tracking rent

Grove is enabling landlords to have flexibility in how they manage their property, while having full control of their finances. With fully automated property management software to track and reconcile rent payments, Grove is disrupting the traditional time-heavy process of scrolling bank statements and updating spreadsheets every week.

Founder Aaron Yee says Grove gives landlords peace of mind. Using Grove landlords won’t suffer the negative consequences that come with not meeting their obligations, or complying with rental regulations.

This year the property sector in New Zealand has been intently focused on the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, which passed into law in August 2020. This has come with new legislation for landlords to learn, and many fear an added risk to their investment. Grove looks to help landlords to reduce all possible risks, while providing an excellent service to tenants.

"A lot is changing for landlords right now and we’re glad that Grove Rent can put the rent collection part on autopilot so they have time to learn about their new responsibilities," says Yee.

"The pressure on landlords to notice missed rent payments and also keep up-to-date rent records to keep insurance happy can be quite a lot. But our app takes all of that away."

The feature rich application boasts many benefits for landlords and tenants, including:

Push notifications when rent is paid, or in arrears

Digital receipts sent to tenants for their own up-to-date rent records

On-demand reporting and an online rent book that updates itself

The ability to switch banks or remortgage without interrupting rent

Today a third of Kiwis are renters, and the government’s vision is to increase security of tenure for tenants. Legislation is being updated to reflect the modern renting market, but tech for New Zealand’s landlords is still stuck in the past.

Tenants will have the benefit of more clarity around the amount of rent they have paid, and helpful reminders if rent is ever overdue. Grove also helps out with communication between both parties with friendly and concise emails that give notice in line with New Zealand’s tenancy laws.

Yee says that while Grove is hugely beneficial to Kiwi landlords wanting to meet their compliance, the Wellington made software is designed to be used in any country.

‘We surveyed hundreds of landlords and discovered that one of their biggest pain points is rent collection. This group has the time and knowledge to self-manage their properties, but want to be able to do it more efficiently. They are aware of the risk of errors with manual processes, and many want to be able to give more time to managing the aspects of their investments that aren’t repetitive weekly tasks that can, and should, be automated.’