Agreement sparks greater access to medical cannabis products for Kiwi patients

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 10:48

New Zealand-owned medical cannabis company Greenfern Industries (GFI) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with UK company Brains Bioceutical Corp (Brains) to sell their pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) products in New Zealand.

This distribution agreement between GFI and Brains will allow Kiwi patients to access one of the world’s best brands of cannabinoid products, produced under EU-GMP (good manufacturing practice) compliance standards in the UK.

Greenfern director Dan Casey said with access to a full line of products, the distribution agreement between GFI and Brains will allow patients to gain greater access to pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid-based products.

While the company is building its own research and extraction facilities, it will continue to distribute Brains’ products due to their sustainable quality and EU-GMP accreditation. Greenfern expects to have its own products ready for the market in about 12-24 months.

Brains manufactures natural, non-genetically modified, EU GMP-grade pharmaceutical-grade CBD from hemp plants at its manufacturing facility in the UK. The product produced at this facility is currently used as an API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in various clinical research studies and special medicines around the globe.

Based in Taranaki, Greenfern aims to be the most environmentally friendly and sustainable medical cannabis company in New Zealand. The company holds a research licence to grow medical cannabis. They have a commercial growing licence application pending a security inspection from the Ministry of Health and are about to complete the first phase of their Normanby facility that will be powered by the adjacent hydro-electric power station.

Greenfern will begin distributing Brains’ products for sale early next year.

About Greenfern

Greenfern Industries is a therapeutics company based in Taranaki, New Zealand - sitting alongside, and powered by, a hydro power station with views to the stunning Mount Taranaki.

Greenfern produces therapeutic and wellness products that improve the lives of people suffering, those people that also seek an alternative and more holistic approach to health.

They operate on a non-negotiable pillar of environmental sustainability. And their state-of-the-art facility is being built in the middle of dairy, oil and gas country, allowing them to showcase a clean and environmentally friendly, alternative-industry option for both the Taranaki region and New Zealand.