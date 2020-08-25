North Villas offers the best of Queenstown at entry-level prices - Colliers

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 15:28

A boutique enclave of brand-new, sustainable townhouses in sought-after Jack’s Point will offer home-owners and investors a chance to purchase in a growing Queenstown community at entry-level prices.

Nestled at the foot of the dramatic Remarkables mountain range, North Villas is a thoughtfully designed new pocket community, situated only five minutes’ drive from Frankton and the airport.

An idyllic everyday lifestyle awaits with all the amenities of Jack’s Point village and golf course, a wealth of walking and bike trails and a great playground across the road.

A collection of 12 homes, four sold prior to market launch, leaves eight available for purchase at highly affordable prices, with one-bedroom villas starting from $515,000 and three-bedroom, two-bathroom villas from $875,000.

Colliers International Queenstown has been exclusively appointed to market the homes for sale off the plans, with completion due in autumn 2021. Sales Consultant Raylene McQueen says North Villas offers an unbeatable mix of quality, sustainability and affordability in a highly desirable location.

"These superb new homes have been architecturally designed with eco-credentials in mind to help them sit lightly in the alpine landscape.

"Sustainably-sourced timber, efficient heat pumps and high standards of insulation and weatherproofing will result in homes that are drier, warmer and more cost-effective. The finished villas will be built above New Zealand code, providing a wealth of benefits to owners including greater energy efficiency.

"This level of quality is impossible to deliver at such competitive pricing without the very latest construction techniques. The villas will be built by Hector Egger New Zealand, an Otago-based company that draws on the timber engineering expertise of its Swiss parent company, using cutting-edge European technology and innovative materials.

"The panels and elements will be manufactured off-site at the company’s new climate-controlled factory in Cromwell, which uses precision German CNC machinery operated by skilled carpenters and CAD designers.

This process will ensure greater control, with manufacturing working to millimetre tolerances ensuing a high- quality, turn-key end product."

McQueen says the quality of the homes is matched by the thoughtful site plan, which carefully balances privacy with stunning outlooks.

"Nestled alongside a tranquil reserve area, the north and northwest-facing homes are oriented to bathe in sunshine and showcase the region’s renowned mountain outlooks. The scenery is complemented by attractive landscaping with a well-considered selection of native plants. Each new home will benefit from a dedicated outdoor living area and carport parking."

Nicole Bell, Sales Consultant at Colliers Queenstown, says North Villas is well positioned within one of Queenstown’s most desirable residential suburbs.

"Set on the shore of Lake Wakatipu, at the foot of the Remarkables mountain range, Jack’s Point is among the fastest-growing areas of Queenstown.

"The suburb is undergoing a $500 million transformation into a thriving 14.2ha master-planned community that will provide more than 1,300 homes and a lakeside village with shops, restaurants and accommodation.

"Jack’s Point is already home to an acclaimed 18-hole championship golf course and restaurant, as well as 25km of stunning hiking, biking and equestrian trails.

"Further development will see a new childcare centre opening in 2021, followed by the new 600+ student Hanley's Farm Primary School in 2022."

The area is currently zoned for the well-regarded Remarkables Primary School, providing an excellent option for families until the new school is completed.

Bell says the suburb’s location is key to its appeal.

"Jack’s Point is only 15 minutes from Queenstown CBD and five minutes from both the airport and Frankton Flats town centre, which offers a wide range of shops and amenities, including supermarkets, banks, sports and medical facilities.

"Further growth in the Jack’s Point village centre will add to the area’s abundant appeal."

North Villas is being delivered by established developer Falconer, which has a proven track record of high- quality projects delivered across the New Zealand market.

Four one-bedroom, one-bathroom villas of 53sq m each are available on freehold titles of 142sq m to 182sq m.

A further four three-bedroom, two-bathroom villas of 102sq m each are available on freehold titles of 187sq m to 256sq m.

McQueen says the properties will appeal to first-home buyers, young couples, families, investors, or as holiday homes with income.

"There is an opportunity to buy one or a whole block, providing a home and income solution. The one-bedroom villas have an estimated market rental rate of between $395 to $450 per week, while the three-bedroom villas have an estimated market rental rate of $600 to $700 per week.

"Furthermore, these homes are likely to hold value well, with sales prices in the wider Frankton Flats area remaining strong.

"This is your chance to invest in this sought-after area now, at 2020 prices, and take possession of your new home or investment next year."