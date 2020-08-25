Finalists announced for 2020 Rainbow Excellence Awards

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 16:13

The New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards are delighted to announce the finalists for this year, recognising organisations that are building a more inclusive community of workplaces across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The annual New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards brings together organisations striving to improve diversity and inclusion for LBGTI+ people, and celebrates the achievements being made in workplace leadership, innovation, best practice, and collaboration.

Categories for the 2020 Awards are; The Westpac Supreme Award, The Rainbow Tick Training and Development Award, The SKYCITY Community and Advocacy Award, The Simpson Grierson Impact Award, The Partners Life Emerging Award, The Newmarket Business Association Executive Leadership Award, The Westpac SME Award, The Chorus Ambassadorship Award, The Grant Thornton Innovation Award, The Rainbow Tick Non-Commercial Sector Award and The Purple Sherbet Representation in Marketing Award.

Finalists across the 11 categories are; ASB, Kathmandu Ltd, Kiwibank, New Zealand Defence Force, Weta Digital, Auckland Council, Auckland Museum, Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and New Zealand Security Intelligence Services (NZSIS), Vodafone, Go Orange, NZSki, Qtopia, State Services Commission, Chorus, Microsoft New Zealand and Repromed.

Awards Director, Martin King says; "The caliber of entries for the 2020 Awards has been exceptional. It truly showcases the increasing number of New Zealand organisations understanding the importance and value of welcoming sexual and gender diversity. We spend most of our waking lives at work, so creating safe, inclusive workplaces continues to be more important than ever.

"This year, it has been fantastic to see a higher representation of entrants from the public sector, as well as a larger regional spread, with an increase of entries from the South Island. We look forward to celebrating the finalists and announcing the winners at the Awards in October."

The winners will be announced at the 2020 Awards ceremony on Friday 09 October at Auckland’s SKYCITY Theatre.

Tickets for this year’s New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards are available now from EventFinda. For more information, visit www.nzrainbowawards.co.nz.