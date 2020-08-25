Pact Group seeks clearance to acquire packaging assets of Flight Plastics - ComCom

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 19:58

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Pact Group Holdings Limited (Pact) to acquire the assets and business of Flight Plastics Limited in New Zealand and the packaging-related assets of Flight Extruded Plastics LP in Adelaide (together, Flight).

Pact is a packaging solutions business with over 100 sites and 6000 employees worldwide. Its primary focus is the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic packaging for customers in the food, beverage, chemical, industrial and agricultural sectors. In New Zealand, Pact manufactures and supplies plastic packaging products to a range of customers.

Flight is a manufacturer of plastics sheets and packaging in Australia and New Zealand, including for fruit and produce, bakery, meat and seafood, and nursery and horticulture. Flight has plastic packaging plants in Wellington and Adelaide. Flight also has a plastic sheet plant in Adelaide but this is not part of the Acquisition. Flight’s Wellington plant can process waste plastic collected locally and turn it back into food-grade plastic packaging.

In New Zealand the two firms compete to supply rigid plastic packaging.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register > https://comcom.govt.nz/case-register/case-register-entries/pact-group-holdings-ltd-flight-plastics-ltd.