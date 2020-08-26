78 percent of NZers willing to pay more for appliances built to last - survey

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 07:00

In a new survey by Consumer NZ, 78% of New Zealanders said they are willing to pay more for kitchen or laundry appliances that last longer - but fewer than half (46%) find it clear which appliances will be more durable. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the research shows the public clearly want better information on which brands are built to last.

"Appliances come with price labels and detailed functional specs, but no data on how much use they will stand up to. Given this lack of information from manufacturers, Consumer NZ is stepping into the breach. We are starting to introduce durability to our product performance testing, as part of a significant new focus on durable, reliable products. We’re also starting a campaign called #BuiltToLast," he said.

Also, 87% of consumers believe some brands are more reliable and 73% say they choose more durable kitchen or laundry appliances. However, less than half of consumers think warranty periods are a good indication of product life.

"There is a clear gap between the public’s interest in built to last appliances and the information available to consumers to help buy them," Mr Duffy said.

What’s more, the research shows New Zealanders are loyal to their appliances, with 78% saying they only replace appliances when they break down.

With the public’s strong focus on reliability and durability, alongside the usual price and performance considerations, Consumer NZ is calling on manufacturers to test and disclose how long their appliances are expected to last.

The Consumer campaign #BuiltToLast and associated e-waste project is made possible by partial funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of harmful rubbish ending up in landfills, Associate Environment Minister, Eugenie Sage recently announced electrical and electronic products as one of six priorities for a regulated product stewardship scheme, under the Waste Minimisation Act.

"This Government focus on what happens to electrical/electronic products at their end of life shows just how important it is to help people choose durable and reliable products. Which is why Consumer is launching the Built to Last campaign," said Mr Duffy.