Five new members appointed to the SBC Advisory Board - Sustainable Business Council

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 11:06

Karen Silk, Chair of the Sustainable Business Council (SBC), today announced the appointment of five new members to the SBC Advisory Board. They are:

- Alice Andrew, Co-founder and Director, 4Sight

- Marc England, Chief Executive, Genesis

- Wayne McNee, Chief Executive, LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation)

- Peter Simons, Managing Director, DB Breweries

- Carol Ward, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, Zespri.

"On behalf of the Advisory Board we are delighted to welcome our newest members. Individually and collectively, they bring an impressive range of expertise, talent and energy to the table. With sustainability at the core of everything we do, we are well placed to respond to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," says Ms Silk.

Their appointments also coincide with SBC’s new five-year strategy which will be launched in September says SBC’s Executive Director, Mike Burrell. "Sustainability became even more relevant and integral to everything we do, through Covid-19 and the urgency for climate action. I look forward to working with our Advisory Board to bring our new strategy to life."

Peter Simons says, "Businesses in New Zealand need to acknowledge the climate challenges we face and tackle these head on while ensuring the country thrives as we transition to a low-emissions economy. The Sustainable Business Council will be at the centre of this and I’m proud to be appointed to its Advisory Board. I am looking forward to bringing international experience, connections, and business acumen to the table. These skills will be important as we look outwards to collaborate, draw inspiration, and make progress."

"I am looking forward to also representing the interests of the smaller and medium sized businesses for an inclusive and diverse Advisory Board," says Alice Andrew. "I believe that MÄori values and philosophies could be enhanced in the Sustainable Business Council, and I would like to help make this happen."

Marc England says that the unique role Genesis plays in the highly renewable electricity system gives him first-hand experience of the opportunities and challenges the next few decades will bring. "Our journey from here will need to be well thought through with a multi sector lens. Aspirations and hopes for a lower-carbon future, need to be matched by pragmatic solutions which consider the impact on the average New Zealander," he says.

Wayne McNee says he is excited to be joining the Board and looking forward to championing SBC’s vision. "I’m passionate about New Zealand, especially our primary sector, and believe we can be world leading in our management of impacts on the environment and create real consumer and farmer value as a result.

"I support the Council’s vision that by 2050 we are thriving in a zero carbon New Zealand and believe of all the countries in the world, New Zealand has the best chance to achieve this. I’m looking forward to making a meaningful contribution towards delivering on this vision."

Carol Ward also looks forward to sharing insights into the role New Zealand’s primary sector can help play in growing a sustainable future.

"I’m hugely excited about the opportunities New Zealand has, to share our healthy and sustainable products with the world, while caring for our precious environment and supporting our communities," says Ms Ward. "Our ability to grow a more sustainable future relies on all of us working together and thinking outside the box about what’s possible. The Sustainable Business Council is a great team, and I’ll bring passionate advocacy to the Advisory Board."

The SBC Advisory Board election was held this month. Advisory Board members are voted in by SBC Council members. "This year we were delighted to receive more nominations than there were vacancies, which highlights the growing importance of sustainability within business," says Ms Silk.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the tremendous legacy that the Advisory Board members who are stepping down have brought to the Sustainable Business Council and thank them for their outstanding contribution to SBC’s development - they are Alistair Davis, also former Chair of SBC, Karen Fifield, Kate Jorgensen, Simon Mackenzie and Mike Sang.

For further information see www.sbc.org.nz/about/advisory-board.