Infrastructure NZ CEO departure

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 12:40

Dear Infrastructure New Zealand stakeholder,

I am writing to let you know that Paul Blair is going to be leaving Infrastructure New Zealand as our CEO. In the time Paul has been with us, Infrastructure New Zealand has continued to grow as the sector’s peak industry body in enabling world class infrastructure for New Zealanders. This has taken on crucial new importance as the country moves through and on from the Covid-19 pandemic. Paul has decided to consider fresh opportunities and projects. We thank him for his good work in the last twelve months and wish him well.

We are very happy to advise that John Rae who will be well known to many of you, will be leading the business in the interim period while we start a replacement recruitment process. As a former long-serving Chairman of Infrastructure New Zealand, John brings deep knowledge and experience of our organisation and the sector and a commitment to advancing the contribution both make.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued and ongoing support.

As always, we will be happy to talk further or take up any questions you may have if you wish to contact me at chair@infrastructure.org.nz.

Kind regards,

Andrew Stevens

Chairman, Infrastructure New Zealand