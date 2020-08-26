Investigation opened into animal rendering acquisition - Commerce Commission

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 16:25

The Commerce Commission has opened an investigation into the acquisition of the North Island animal rendering assets of Wallace Group GP Limited (Wallace) by interests associated with Glenninburg Holdings Limited (Glenninburg).

The Commission will consider whether the acquisition is likely to have substantially lessened competition in any relevant market in breach of section 47 of the Commerce Act. The Commission did not receive an application for clearance for the acquisition, which was completed on or about 8 June 2020.

Glenninburg and Wallace both have interests in companies that render animal materials into finished products such as meat and bone meal and tallow. The investigation will focus on the competition lost as a result of the acquisition, and the constraints on the merged entity’s ability to raise prices or lower the quality of its services. The investigation will also examine what would likely have happened to Wallace’s North Island animal rendering assets in the absence of the acquisition.

The Commission invites parties who consider they hold relevant information to contact the Commission by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference Glenninburg/Wallace in the subject line no later than 4pm on 9 September 2020.