'RNZ to expand local democracy reporting programme'

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 16:49

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) is seeking applications from New Zealand media organisations who are keen to join the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) programme.

The programme was launched last year in partnership with NZ On Air and the News Publishers’ Association (NPA). Funding of $1.5 million has been allocated to expand the scheme from January 2021 allowing at least four additional local democracy reporters to join the existing team of eight located in host newsrooms around the country.

Host newsroom eligibility has been extended beyond NPA members to all members and associate members of the NZ Media Council, including but not limited to the Community Newspapers’ Association and Te Whakaruruhau o Te Reo Irirangi MÄori.

The host newsrooms receive funding to hire an extra reporter to supply stories to the LDR programme, where they are shared at the same time with all accredited media partners.

The LDR programme is designed to fill gaps in the reporting of local bodies and other publicly-funded organisations, mostly in regional New Zealand, brought about by decreases in reporting numbers in traditional media.

Media companies can apply to become a host newsroom - or become an accredited partner with full access to the content - by contacting LDR Manager Nina Fowler at nina.fowler@rnz.co.nz or heading to the dedicated LDR web page at https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/ldr for application guidelines and more information.