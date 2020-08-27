Toyota Fortuner upgraded for 2021

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 12:08

Eminently capable off road as well as on, the Toyota Fortuner SUV has been upgraded in 2021 with a more powerful turbo diesel engine and refinements to the cabin and audio systems.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner features a beefed up 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that offers more power than its predecessor. While delivering a more powerful engine, the engineers at Toyota have also extracted more for less by gaining fuel efficiency.

"While the new Fortuner has outstanding four-wheel drive credentials, the 2021 version also comes with the latest safety technology and performance enhancements that make it even better to drive," says Toyota Chief Operating Officer, Neeraj Lala.

Under the hood, the turbo-diesel’s power has been increased by 20kW to 150kW while peak torque has been ramped up to an impressive 500Nm. The power increase was achieved by modifications to the cylinder block, pistons, turbo design and cooling system.

Along with the engine improvements, a variable flow control (VFC) power steering device has been fitted to further reduce fuel consumption.

Combined fuel consumption for town and highway driving, has been reduced from 8.6 to 7.6L/100km and combined CO2 emissions are also down, from 228 to 201g/km.

Braked towing capacity for the 2021 Fortuner has been increased from 2,800kg to 3,100kg.

Inside, the touchscreen is upgraded to an 8-inch display and the audio system includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The instrument cluster and Multi-information Display have been revised with new information displays including front wheel turning angle.

The Fortuner range has two specification levels - the GXL, and the Limited. Both variants gain Parking Support Alert, which includes two front and four rear parking sensors.

In 2021, a new colour, Emotional Red, is offered and Deep Sea Blue replaces Nebula Blue.