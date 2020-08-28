Entrepreneurs save the NZ Economy - GEN NZ

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 08:00

Entrepreneurs will save the economy from COVID-19, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Network in New Zealand (GEN NZ).

GEN NZ released its Entrepreneurship Manifesto this morning, which calls on the incoming Government to collaborate with entrepreneurs to improve the conditions for innovation and new business formation. Areas for development include policymaking, support networks, education, venture funding, and immigration.

The manifesto can be downloaded at:

https://genglobal.org/new-zealand/manifesto

"Rebooting our economy after COVID-19 is going to be a huge challenge," says GEN NZ Chair Dave Moskovitz. "There’s no going back to the old normal. Innovation, agility, resilience, and a lot of hard work will be required to build our new economy on a more sustainable basis. The people with experience doing this are entrepreneurs, and it’s never been more important to encourage and support entrepreneurial activity."

The Manifesto makes specific recommendations, including creating a shared entrepreneurship vision and roadmap; resourcing local entrepreneurship organisations in each region; aligning educational institutions, entrepreneur training programs, and the entrepreneurship community; tripling the amount of government funding available for very early stage businesses; and increasing the quality and quantity of entrepreneurs through visa policies. In all, 17 initiatives are proposed.

"Entrepreneurs are ready to collaborate with Government and policymakers. Together we can work on a ‘new normal’ economy that is much better and much more sustainable than the old normal," says GEN NZ Managing Director Marwan Jamal. "We look forward to the incoming government answering the call."

Vic Maclennan, founder of Optimal BI and NZRise added, "New Zealand companies and talent will define the future that Kiwis want to live in. Local support and cooperation are vital if we don’t want big multinational companies to dictate the future of New Zealand."