'NZ's largest retail store doubles in size'

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 09:22

New Zealand’s largest retail store will double its floor space open to the public from next week.

Nido, a furniture and homeware store in Auckland has set an opening date for the second level of its 27,000sqm building on Monday, August 31.

The new floor will carry more of the store’s 8,500 product lines including a wide range of larger furniture items like couches, dining suites and beds.

Vinod Kumar CEO says the opening of the ground level in June, which attracted more than 3,000 visitors per day, had given Kiwis a taste of the Nido vision.

"On Monday, we will open the highly anticipated second stage of our unique retail concept which will hold our larger furniture items.

"The first level has more than 100 showrooms which have been created by our team of designers to showcase the latest interior styles from around the world," says Kumar.

"A full-size showhome has also been built on the first floor and will also be fitted-out to more effectively demonstrate how the products will look inside a home," he says.

Kumar says Nido’s products ranges have been curated from more than 20 countries including Europe, U.S., Asia and New Zealand.

Nido’s new 1,200sqm, 340 seat Perch cafe will also open on the same day offering a range of affordable meals for customers and West Auckland locals.

The opening of the store’s second level is expected to see weekend foot traffic grow significantly.

Kumar says customers looking to avoid the crowds are advised to visit the store during weekdays when numbers are noticeably lower than the weekend peaks.

"We made a conscious decision to open the next level of the store on a weekday to give customers the chance to come in and browse ahead of the busier weekends," he says.

Kumar says the opening of the second stage of Nido will create 100 new jobs in the retail sector.