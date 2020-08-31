'Partnership to deliver webinar series will provide business insights into Asia market'

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 10:12

Sponsorship from Asia New Zealand Foundation is enabling the University of Canterbury (UC) Business School to deliver four online panel discussions to support the business community.

The first webinar in the series is an international event, streaming in New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. In Plugged in: How will Asia’s digital innovation impact on New Zealand business a panel of experts will discuss Asia’s economic growth and its production of a robust innovation ecosystem, including developers, financiers and professional services.

The panel of experts features Mitchell Pham - Chair, Digital Council of Aotearoa New Zealand; Stephanie Honey, Associate Director, New Zealand International Business Forum; Susan Chen, Senior Vice President: Global Head of Leadership and Talent Development (Tech and Corporate), Gojek; and will be facilitated by Associate Professor Christopher Vas - UC MBA Director.

Professor Paul Ballantine, Head of UC Business School, is pleased to partner with Asia New Zealand Foundation to deliver the international Focus on Asia webinar series.

"Partnering with the Asia New Zealand Foundation is a way to share the expertise of UC Business School academics and alumni on business in Asia. "The series is a great opportunity for those interested in developing and strengthening business connections with Asia."

Asia New Zealand Foundation executive director Simon Draper says, "We’re delighted to be partnering with UC on this series. It is more critical than ever for business to keep up with developments and innovations in Asia, as the region will be central to New Zealand’s economic and social recovery from Covid-19. It’s not just business as usual in the region, and New Zealanders will need to be very savvy in their engagement."

Four Focus on Asia webinars will be delivered as part of the Te Kura Umanga | UC Business School webinar series, Hihiko - meaning to be inspired, lively and invigorated. The series will bring together industry experts, alumni and academics to share insights into developing or strengthening connections with Asia.

Register now for Plugged In: How will Asia’s digital innovation impact on New Zealand business?, Wednesday 9 September, 8:00pm - 9:00pm (NZT).