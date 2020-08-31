Consultation opens on reducing carbon emissions in building and construction

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 12:34

Public consultation has opened on proposals to help reduce carbon emissions in the building and construction sector.

"MBIE is asking for feedback on two documents which will start this conversation," says General Manager Building Systems Performance John Sneyd.

"The Whole of Life Embodied Carbon Emissions Framework looks at reducing embodied carbon emissions across a building’s whole life cycle, from the production of building materials, all the way through to what happens to the building when it’s at the end of its life.

"The Transforming Operational Efficiency Framework focusses on reducing carbons emissions related to the operation of buildings, such as the use of heating, cooling, lighting, ventilation, and other similar items," John says.

"We’d like to hear from a wide range of voices and experiences to ensure we get this right.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the way we think about building so we can help deliver the climate change outcomes New Zealand, and the world, is asking for," says John.

"We’re aware the impact that Covid-19 is currently having on our building and construction sector. This year we want to focus on speaking to the people who will be impacted by any changes, so we can understand their views, and learn from their experiences.

"We expect some initial changes to start being rolled out next year. This a long-term programme, though, which will take place over the next 20-30 years," John says.

The consultation is being run by MBIE’s Building System Performance team, which was tasked with leading changes in the building and construction sector that are needed to help New Zealand reach its goal of being net carbon zero by 2050.

The consultation on the two frameworks opens today, and will run until 7:00 PM on 30 September. Submissions can be made through the survey on MBIE’s website or by emailing BfCC@mbie.govt.nz.