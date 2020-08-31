Time for Pacific women to unleash business potential - PCF and Agnes Loheni

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 16:50

As the private sector continues to grapple with the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Samoan businesswoman Fonoti Agnes Loheni believes the pandemic will not deter Pacific women with entrepreneurial aspirations.

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF), and Ms. Loheni will facilitate the 'Pacific Women in Business' workshop on Monday 21 September, bringing together participants who are at the start of their enterprise journey.

The workshop will cover sessions on building a reputation through social media, setting up an e-commerce platform and knowing their currency as a businesswoman. Presenters for the sessions include online entrepreneur Hana Schmidt and social media specialist Mary Aue.

PCF Chair Fiso John Fiso and Ms. Loheni recognise that the session topics are relevant and timely, giving participants the confidence to utilise digital tools and develop their online presence.

"PCF is committed to seeing Pacific women achieve access to international markets, and opportunity to work towards their aspirations in the business and entrepreneurship sectors," Mr. Fiso said.

Fonoti Agnes Loheni, who is widely known and respected throughout the Pacific region for her fashion brand 'MENA' says the workshop is not only an opportunity for participants to tap into their entrepreneurial capabilities, but hopes that they will come away feeling empowered.

"We women underestimate our economic power," Ms. Loheni says.

"The decisions we make within our families and communities drives our economy. Now we are going to drive business. It's time we Pacific women unleash our business potential."