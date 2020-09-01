'Security training now available in South Waikato and Bay of Plenty'

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 07:44

South Waikato and Bay of Plenty residents no longer need to travel to the main centres to complete the Certificate of Approval (COA) to be a licensed security guard.

Industry Training Works has added the mandatory course for security personnel as part of their regular workplace training schedule.

Bob Durham, Industry Training Work’s managing director, says he is pleased to be adding the COA training to their diverse range of workplace training.

"We added security to remove barriers for people in our area accessing security training. It is also a good fit with the rest of our specialised industry training."

"Security guard positions could be a viable career path for quite a few of our locals. By completing training and getting their license it means they could pick up casual security work while looking for a full-time position."

The Certificate of Approval training is mandatory to work as a crowd controller, property guard or personal guard. The training must be completed within three months of starting work in a security position. Previously anyone in central north island had to travel to Auckland or Wellington to do the training.

Once training is completed, an application can be made for a Certificate of Approval issued by the Ministry of Justice.

"Jobs in security usually pay over the minimum wage, so could be a good option for someone who has recently lost their job or is looking for a career change."

"In fact, Ministry of Social Development announced last month that all their security guards will be paid a minimum of the living wage from September. For families that’s a big deal and helps put food on the table."

"We understand that many people shy away from courses as they may have not enjoyed or done well in school or formal education. We structure our courses so that they are practical, enjoyable and offer support to help achieve the NZQA credits to gain the Certificate of Approval."

The two-day course covers conflict management and essential knowledge of security industry.

Industry Training Works next Security COA Training course is on 17-18th September.