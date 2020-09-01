AA Smartfuel pushes for savvy shoppers to love their Auckland local

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 10:00

AA Smartfuel is today launching a new campaign it hopes will encourage people to get behind their Auckland retailers again.

Swipe Local is AA Smartfuel’s attempt to get foot traffic back through the doors of Auckland retailers, with a competition to reward shoppers at any of the participating AA Smartfuel Auckland retail outlets by giving away up to 40 prizes of free fuel.

AA Smartfuel Managing Director Scott Fitchett said it’s all about rewarding people for getting out and about and backing their Auckland retailers under Alert Level 2.

"Obviously with the initial trading halt, plus this additional 2-3 weeks of lockdown, retailers across all sectors are finding it really tough - so we thought that a programme-wide promotion was a great way to show our support for their business and local employees.

"We’ve made it the easiest competition in the world because we reckon Aucklanders deserve a treat. All you have to do is swipe your card at any AA Smartfuel retailer in Auckland and you’ll automatically go in the draw to win," Scott said.

AA Smartfuel has more than 350 Auckland retailers hoping to get a slice of the purchasing pie, such as the locally-owned Hammer Hardware, 100% Appliances and participating GAS Petrol Service Stations, as well as including larger retailers like Repco, bp and Countdown.

"We think this competition, which runs from 1 to 30 September, is a great way for AA Smartfuellers to have the bonus of up to 50 litres of fuel absolutely free, just at the time they’re desperate to get back out across the region and get all the things done that they haven’t been able to do," added Scott.