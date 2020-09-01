Brand new office at 644 Great South Road - Colliers

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 14:01

A stunning new office development in central Ellerslie will soon provide some of the highest quality flexible office space in Auckland’s southern growth corridor.

Butland Holdings is set to develop a three-storey office building on what has been the company’s headquarters since 1942 at 644 Great South Road.

Makers of Chesdale and Dairylea cheese, Craig’s Jam and other iconic food products, Butland’s historic site has been a launching ground for many international success stories.

Since closing the manufacturing business in 1992, Butland successfully repurposed the property for commercial use with the development of Stanway Business Park.

Butland is intent on building on the legacy of the site with the next evolution comprising a 7,644sq m business complex with three exceptionally efficient floor plates.

Colliers International’s Auckland office leasing team has been appointed master agency to secure anchor tenants for the property, which will be known as 644 GSR.

Matt Lamb, Director of Office Leasing at Colliers, says 644 GSR will provide a level of flexibility that’s unparalleled in the southern corridor.

"What’s unique about this development are the substantial floor plates and ability to customise.

"Floor plates that are above 2,500sq m are a rare find in the Auckland office market and present an exciting opportunity for occupiers to accommodate themselves on single or contiguous floor plates.

"The anchor tenant also has a chance to secure the building’s naming rights, providing exceptional profile.

"Tenants can secure anywhere from 1,000sq m to 7,644sq m with the flexibility to align with their current and future growth."

Lamb says while Covid-19 has had an impact on people’s working habits, there is unlikely to be a significant dip in demand for high-quality, premier office space.

"Some businesses are planning to ‘right size’ their space requirements, but much of the space that does become available is likely to be absorbed by businesses looking to either expand or occupy a better-quality building - something that has been difficult in the past due to record low vacancies.

"At the same time, the overall volume of speculative office development is likely to drop off, which will minimise any significant increase in prime vacancy levels in the area.

"These factors will make new builds like 644 GSR highly sought after in the current environment.

"Furthermore, we anticipate solid occupier demand in areas outside the CBD, especially as businesses look to spread teams across various locations to de-risk and ensure business continuity in case of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

"The benefits of the southern corridor - particularly access to transport and a strong residential catchment - make 644 GSR a perfect location for a satellite office or a new headquarters for your business."

Drawing on four generations of family ownership, Butland Holdings has an exceptional track-record for developing and managing commercial assets.

Gordon Fountain, CEO of Butland Holdings, says 644 GSR will reflect success and growth at every aspect.

"The design by Eclipse Architects has been thoroughly considered to ensure it does justice to the businesses housed within.

"Angled floor-to-ceiling windows bring light and warmth to office spaces and allow expansive views to the city and One Tree Hill.

"The exterior is angular and contemporary, reducing heat gain and eliminating the need for shade elements.

"A key feature of the design is the ground-level podium that links with a pedestrian laneway providing unparalleled access to Ellerslie Train Station and the village centre.

"The podium will be home to a landscaped courtyard and cafe for occupiers and visitors to enjoy."

With the continued interest of Butland as landlord and asset manager, new tenants can look forward to an enduring partnership geared for success.

Mike van der Putten, Director of Office Leasing at Colliers, says 644 GSR is setting a new precedent for fringe office that will be highly sought after.

"644 GSR will be premium office space, well suited for corporate head offices such as banks or insurance companies, which complement the scale and quality of the development.

"Designed by Eclipse Architecture including sustainable design features, 644 GSR will be a space for businesses to thrive, providing a holistic work environment with coffee lounge area, with potential for an expanded internal cafe and facilities such as a gym.

"The property is superbly positioned, within five minutes of Ellerslie town centre and access to the Southern Motorway, and just 15 minutes to the CBD.

"It has excellent public transport links with a direct train line to Britomart or a bus stop directly outside.

"There’s also secured car parking that’s accessible from both Stanway Place and Great South Road."

The building will complete 18-24 months from pre-leasing commitment.

Colliers International is Auckland’s leading office leasing agency with a strong track record of leasing new developments and finding the best solutions for occupiers.