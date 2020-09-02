The Crossing to create a new core hub for Hawke’s Bay trade retail - Colliers

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 10:31

A high-profile new trade centre development in Napier is set to become the core hub for Hawke’s Bay trade retailers and wholesalers.

The Crossing is a premium, multi-unit trade centre that is being developed on a 1.9ha site in Onekawa, only 4km from Napier’s CBD.

Due for completion next year, the new development at 170-180 Taradale Road will feature up to 16 retail units, including a hospitality tenancy, across three buildings.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market units at The Crossing for lease off the plans. Ash Hames, Commercial Broker at Colliers Hawke’s Bay, says units of various sizes will appeal to a wide rangeof businesses.

"The growing Hawke’s Bay region has long needed a single destination where customers can tick off multiple purchasing needs across local, national and international brands.

"The Crossing is it - a place where businesses can co-exist for the mutual benefit of all and leverage off each other’s clientele.

"Once completed, The Crossing will be the core hub for Hawke’s Bay trade retailers and wholesalers.

"Three high-quality new buildings will be delivered to the market, with construction expected to commence as soon as late this year, with completion due by the end of 2021.

"With close to 200 car parks and a new traffic lighting system, allowing ease of entering and exiting the development, your customers will find shopping here hassle free.

"This is further enhanced by additional access off Edmundson Street at the rear of the property and drive around access to all units for loading bulkier items."

Rob Nankervis, Commercial Broker at Colliers Hawke’s Bay, says units of between 271sq m and 883sq m are available

"There is some flexibility in the size of the units for each building, which means in the early stages of development you could create a tenancy area to suit your needs."

The Crossing will suit a multitude of trade retail activities including automotive supplies, home furnishings, kitchens and bathrooms, spas and pools, outdoor lifestyle and recreation, hunting and fishing, and building and safety supplies.

Service uses could include a veterinary clinic or a gym, while the hospitality tenancy could suit a cafe or bistro. Nankervis says The Crossing is strategically located to benefit from a large customer catchment.

"The Crossing is situated on the edge of the established Onekawa industrial area, a short drive southwest of Napier’s CBD.

"As Napier’s main industrial estate, the suburb is highly sought by tenants due to its excellent access and proximity to major residential areas.

"Onekawa has developed steadily over the years and is now home to a number of office and retail users, in addition to an established mix of small to large industrial occupiers.

"Taradale Road itself has long been a hub of trade retail, light industrial and logistics activity given its close proximity to the CBD, airport and Port of Napier.

"The Crossing is well located adjacent to the expressway, providing excellent exposure to more than 18,000 vehicles passing each day."

Hames says The Crossing will be a high-quality development, with extensive use of precast panels and other durable materials.

"Each unit will have automatic entry doors to the front covered by pedestrian verandas, along with multiple shared carparks right outside.

"Service access is provided to the rear of each unit by way of motorised roller door, while high studs provide great storage options.

"Air conditioning is provided to front of house and staff amenity areas, while hi-bay LED lighting is included in the base-build.

"The Crossing represents an unbeatable opportunity to secure quality, brand-new premises with all the benefits of a prime location, plus the chance to capitalise on a complementary mix of neighbouring businesses."