New board appointment at Mt Cook Alpine Salmon

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 12:40

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Carrington to its Board.

Carl was Chief Executive of Moana for six years, previously known as Aotearoa Fisheries. Moana has a major interest in Sealord which in turn owns 100% of Petuna, a Tasmanian salmon company.

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Chairman Sir Bill English said he was "pleased to welcome Carl to our board at a time when like all other businesses we face new uncertainties."

"Carl has deep knowledge of the seafood industry along with marketing experience in New Zealand and overseas," he said. "He also has established relationships in markets where we export and he will provide a valuable strategic view for our board."

Since retiring from Moana, Carl has moved to Wanaka and has a number of professional board roles including the Cawthron Institute in Nelson. A chemical engineer by profession, Carl has a track record with a number of senior roles in multinational organisations. He holds an MBA and is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors.

"I joined Mt Cook Alpine Salmon because I’ve always admired the company, its values and its forward-thinking strategies," said Carl.

"I was privileged to do some organisational development work for them earlier this year and was very impressed with the calibre of their people.

"I feel I can offer some contribution to helping the company unfold its aspirations."

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon Ltd farms Freshwater King Salmon in the South Canterbury hydro canals of the MacKenzie District. This special salmon is sought after for its clean subtle taste and delicate texture, here and across the globe.