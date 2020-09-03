Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Company appoints Mr Aholotu Palu as Chief Executive

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 11:56

Directors for the Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Company (PCRIC) announced the appointment of Aholotu Palu as CEO for the company. PCRIC is the regional risk pool and provider of sovereign insurance for Pacific Island Countries currently offering cover against earthquakes, tropical cyclones, and tsunamis.

Sarah Jane Wild, PCRIC interim chairman said "We are excited to have Mr Palu join the team, his proven leadership credentials and passion for the Pacific stood out throughout the recruitment process and he will be well placed to make a significant impact on this important regional initiative."

Mr. Palu brings 25 years regional and national experience in economic management, finance and development sectors across the Government of Tonga, World Bank and most recently with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and GIZ providing strategic advice in the area of the nexus between Public Finance Management and Climate Change Finance for Pacific islands. Mr Palu shares a strong commitment to PCRIC’s mandate to provide accessible and affordable climate and disaster related financial insurance solutions for Pacific Island Countries.

I am looking forward to the many challenges in leading PCRIC, and I am optimistic and encouraged knowing that the mandate I have to deliver is to ensure the Pacific island countries will be provided with sustainable cost-efficient climate and disaster risk insurance. I am delighted and excited by this prospect" Mr Palu has said. Mr Palu started with PCRIC on 1st September

PCRIC is a regional catastrophe insurance platform that has played a key role in providing financing to Pacific Island Governments after Cyclone Gita and Cyclone Harold since its inception and has provided funding for disaster response of over US$ 8 million via its insurance products in the past three years.