Global pressures weighing on prices - ANZ

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 14:02

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index eased 0.9% in August as lower dairy prices were partially offset by stronger prices for meat and aluminium.

ANZ Agri Economist Susan Kilsby said "Prices for whole milk powder, butter, cheese and casein all weakened during the month while skim milk powder prices firmed. The skim milk powder market is supported by the strong US internal market for dairy products which is keeping their export volumes in check."

In local currency terms the index fell just 0.2% as the NZD weakened by 1.3% on a Trade Weighted Index (TWI) basis during August. The NZD strengthened against the USD but weakened against other major currencies.

Global shipping costs continue to be volatile. Ships have continued to call regularly at NZ ports throughout the COVID-19 crisis which has provided a reliable means of getting produce to market, whereas other shipping routes have not been so reliable.

Dairy prices retreated by 3.2% in August wiping out about half the gain from the previous month. The kind weather conditions during the early spring period has meant a strong start to NZ milk production.

The meat and fibre index gained 0.9% in August, offsetting the large loss two months prior. Beef returns gained 0.4% while lamb increased by 1.4% reversing the downward trend that has been in play virtually all year. However, it will still be sometime before the stocks of high end meat cuts are cleared. Wool prices also lifted a tad but the industry still has a long way to go to recover. At present the cost of shearing sheep still exceeds the returns for coarse wool.

The horticulture index softened 0.8% in August but remains 1% higher than it was a year ago. Kiwifruit prices were unchanged in August while apple prices eased 2.5%. Kiwifruit has done particularly well in recent months with very good prices attained for Zespri Gold fruit in Japan and China while prices for green varieties have held up well.

The forestry index gained 0.6% in August to end a 2-month slide. Returns for export grade logs lifted 0.9% with prices now just a tad weaker than they were a year ago. Export demand has picked up a little and strength in the NZ domestic market is also helping underpin pricing.

Aluminium was the standout commodity for the month with prices lifting 5.6%. China, usually a net exporter of aluminium, has been importing more aluminium as global prices have been cheaper than prices in their local market. This also indicates China’s manufacturing sector is recovering quicker than other parts of the world.