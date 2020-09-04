Liquidator convicted of fraud after delayed trial - SFO

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 11:40

A former Auckland liquidator has been found guilty of fraud on charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Geoffrey Martin Smith (67) was convicted of two counts of ‘Theft by person in a special relationship’ and two counts of ‘Perjury’ under the Crimes Act, and two counts of ‘Obstructing an investigation’ under the Serious Fraud Office Act. Mr Smith was found guilty today following a judge-alone trial in the Auckland District Court that ran intermittently from March to July due to COVID-19 delays and restrictions.

Mr Smith was found to have stolen approximately $130,000 from two companies while acting as their liquidator. The perjury charges relate to documents filed by Mr Smith in civil proceedings concerning the same liquidation activities. The charges for obstructing an investigation relate to the defendant’s intentional failure to comply with two separate notices issued under section 9 of the Serious Fraud Office Act regarding the investigation into his affairs.

Mr Smith was remanded in custody for sentencing in the Auckland District Court on 19 November.