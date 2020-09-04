Z seeks previous corporate employees for remediation payment

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 12:20

Z is seeking any person that was previously employed by the corporate division of its business from 1 January 2014 to contact the company urgently as they may be entitled to a remediation payment due to an historical holiday pay miscalculation.

At the end of 2019, insights from a flexible working project led Z to conduct a thorough investigation of its payroll system to ensure it was compliant with the Holidays Act 2003. A recently completed report from independent external experts commissioned by Z highlighted a number of areas where the complex Act had not been implemented correctly.

General Manger People and Culture, Helen Sedcole says, "We have always taken pride in the way we look after our people, and in this instance, we have let them down. For that, we are incredibly sorry. Our focus right now is to put things right for both previous and current employees while ensuring our payroll system and processes are updated so that this does not occur in the future.

"We would therefore like the approximately 550 previous permanent, fixed term or casual employees who were employed by Z Energy, Z Energy 2015 Limited or Chevron NZ since 1 January 2014 to get in touch so we can provide more details."

The company is aiming to complete the complex task of reviewing thousands of lines of payroll data from the last seven years to calculate and undertake any required remediation payments by the end of the current financial year. At this stage Z expects the total payment to be approximately $1.3 million - covering the entire seven-year timeframe.