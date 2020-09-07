English Language Partners appoints new chief executive

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 13:20

The Board of English Language Partners New Zealand (ELPNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Alison Molloy as chief executive from 28 October 2020.

Alison has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including as chief executive of Site Safe New Zealand and Autism New Zealand Inc. Currently working for Laura Fergusson Trust (Wellington), Alison has deep experience of and commitment to the not-for-profit sector.

Board Chair Karun Shenoy said: "As an organisation that provides English language services to former refugees and migrants, the closure of the border and lockdowns to contain COVID-19 have significantly interrupted our ‘business as usual’. The Board is delighted that we have been able to make such a strong appointment as we plan and prepare for readiness, recovery and renewal."